From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

More hot temps are in store for the Big Country for today but it looks some comfort will be found as we head toward the weekend when temps are supposed to cool into just the upper 90’s. For today, we will see sunny skies and hot temps with strong breezes. The high will be 105 degrees and the winds will be out of the south southwest at 20-25 with gusts to 30 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 78 degrees. The breezes will be strong at 15-20 mph from the south.