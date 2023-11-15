From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Our weather pattern this week is continuing to show lots of sunshine opportunities and that sun translates nicely to warmer readings. In fact the 70’s are in store for the area thru the weekend. For today, look for sunny skies and a high of 73 degrees. The winds will remain light at around 5 mph out of the south through this afternoon. For tonight, look for mostly clear skies and a low around 51 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph.