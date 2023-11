From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The start of November usually means very chilly weather however here in the Big Country we are kind of on a backwards trend as we look for a warming trend to continue area wide. For today, look for beautiful clear sunny skies and a high around 60 degrees. The winds will remain light from the south at 5-10 mph. For tonight we will see clear skies and a low of 38 degrees. The winds will remain the same at 5-10 mph out of the south.