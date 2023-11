From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The next couple of days taking us through Thanksgiving & Black Friday should prove to be pleasant but then toward the weekend, we have changes coming with colder air moving in after a cold front. For today, look for sunny skies and a high of 63 degrees. The winds will be light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. For tonight, look for mostly clear skies and a low around 38 degrees. The winds will be out of the south and light at 5 mph.