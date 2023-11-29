From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Our warming trend continues for the Big Country and that means headed to seasonal levels with temps across the area. Not until Friday do we see cooler air moving in with a cold front approaching. For today, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a high of 63 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at 5-15 with gusts to 20 mph. For tonight, look for mostly cloudy skies and a low down around 51 degrees. The winds will be out of the south and strong at 15-20 with gusts to 30 mph.