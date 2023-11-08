From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

It looks like the last of the warm temps will occur this afternoon with highs into around 90 degrees one last time before we head for only the 50’& 60’s for the next several afternoons across the Big Country. For today, look for sunny skies and a high of 91 degrees. The winds will be strong from the west southwest at 10-15 gusts to 20 mph. For tonight, look for mostly cloudy skies and a low around 52 degrees. The winds will be from the southwest at 10-15 then shift to the north.