From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

You would not know the calendar said October based on just going outdoors in the Big Country. Those afternoon highs continue to warm as we make our way toward the 90’s for the weekend. For your Wednesday, we will see sunny skies and warm readings as we head for a high of 89 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 15-20 mph and breezy. For tonight look for mostly clear skies and a low around 57 degrees. The winds will be breezy at 10-15 mph from the south.