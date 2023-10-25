From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

An unsettled weather pattern will continue area wide for today giving us rain very heavy at times for all of the Big Country. Please watch those low water crossings with the heavy rains. For today, look for a 70% chance of showers otherwise cloudy skies and a high of 76 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 15-20 mph. For tonight, look for a 60% chance of rain through tonight. The low will be 63 degrees and winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.