From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The potential for beneficial rainfall will continue to exist for the Big Country at least for the next 24-36 hours. Very heavy rainfall could occur leading to the possibility of flash flooding for the area. For today, showers likely at 80% with heavy rain possible. The high will be 89 degrees and the winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. For tonight, showers likely at 90% otherwise cloudy skies and a low around 66 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph.