From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Rain chances and cooler weather will be a part of the forecast for the next few days and then for the weekend we will see a warmer pattern with rain chances drying up for the area. For today, look for showers likely at 70% through the day and a high of 78 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northeast at 5 mph. For tonight, look for showers around at 80% of a chance with the overnight low dropping down to around 68 degrees. The winds will be out of the east at around 5 mph.