From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The good news is we have rain chances basically through the entire seven day forecast. The bad news is those chances are only slight and not amounting to much precipitation potential. For today, we will see sunny skies and warm with a high of 99 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at around 15-20 mph. For tonight, look for mostly clear skies and a low around 76 degrees. The winds will be out of the south south at 5-15 mph.