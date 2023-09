From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

We will see a forecast with drier conditions but one that will also feature a pattern of consistent warm temps for the area. Just not many changes coming anytime soon for the Big Country. For today, look for sunny skies and a high of 92 degrees. The winds will be a non factor at 10 mph out of the south. For tonight, look for mostly clear skies and a low around 69 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 10 mph.