From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Wishful thinking would be to say we are going to see cooler weather and even good rain chances, however we do have more hot temps continuing to control our weather. For today, look for a few clouds, a 20% chance of showers and a high of 103 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph through the day. For tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of rain and a low of 76 degrees. The winds will be from the south southeast at 10-15 mph.