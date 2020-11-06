Abilene Artist Van LeBus dies at 76

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – According to the Center for Contemporary Arts, Abilene artist Van LeBus passed away on Friday.

The center released the following statement:

“It is with heaviest hearts that we acknowledge the passing of amazing local artist Van LeBus. Van was a familiar face in Downtown Abilene and the local and regional art world for several decades, known especially for his unique found-object art. He could make a sculpture, collage, or piece of jewelry from just about anything he could find. Van wowed crowds with his artistic demonstrations at ArtWalk for years. Van was born October 31, 1944 and moved to Abilene from Louisiana as a child. He graduated from Abilene High School and was one of the earliest artist members at The Center for Contemporary Arts. His infectious smile, humorous wit, and unique ability to transform found objects into stunning works of art made him an Abilene legend. Van passed away Friday, November 6 at Medical City Hospital in Fort Worth.”

