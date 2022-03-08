ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene athletes, Marvin, Mike, Will, Tagen and Johnny, along with their teammates from San Angelo have spent the past few months playing flag football and doing lots of cardio training as part of Team Texas hoping for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at the Special Olympics USA games in Orlando, Florida this June.

“Going to Orlando, Florida, that’s a big, big step for me to go there,” Marvin said. Marvin recently injured his finger, preventing him from playing his usual role on the field at the moment, but he’s making the most of it.



“The reason why I motivate my team is because these are some awesome guys and I could not be more proud,” Marvin said.

His same positive energy carries throughout the team. Team Texas coach Terry Hayhurst says she has been coaching for 20 years and feels honored to work with this group of guys.



“For them to come together, there’s not a day goes by that we’re not laughing. I have the best job ever, it just means everything. We really want them to be able to enjoy this opportunity,” Hayhurst said.

Each team member is responsible for raising $1,200 for trip expenses.

The team will be selling Texas Roadhouse Peanuts for $5 with a free appetizer card at the north side Lowe’s this Saturday, March 12 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Monday, March 21 you can go to Texas Roadhouse’s 10% night. You must mention “Team Texas” or have a flyer.

On April 25, there will also be a 4 Man Scramble Fundraiser.

If you can’t attend the events, you can also visit their Facebook page at this link or to find out more on how you can support them.

The games will be held in Orlando, Florida from June 5-12.