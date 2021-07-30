Abilene author recounts early days of television and film

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- David Dodge always had a love for photography. So when he go the chance to do it professionally at Wichita Fall’s KFDX news station he jumped at the opportunity.

A young David Dodge poses in a KFDX-TV Promo

“Everybody did everything then, you’d either be on camera or audio or you’d direct it.. I did an agriculture show and the company charged 75 bucks talent fee and i got 5” Dodge said.

But for David, it was never about the money. Rather it was his passion and skill that kept him clocking in each morning.

“Lord gave me a job that I liked so I didn’t work a day in my life” Says Dodge.

Dodge would leave the station in 1961. He then took up a job as the director of photography for “Herald of Truth” a Radio Show turned Television program that had recently moved filming from Dallas to Abilene. A place where David had family, making the move a bit easier.

“My wife’s sister and brother in law they were here so I had a place to sleep at night and that’s all i needed” He said.

David poses with his camera in San Francisco

Over the next 60 years “Herald of Truth” would take David all over the world to film. From Russian and the Ukraine, to London, Greece, and Israel, his passport filled up quickly.

“You meet a lot of interesting people when you get out and around like that it’s been fun” Says Dodge.

People like Bob Hope, Sherry Lewis, Victor Borge, and Gene Autrey. All talents that David worked with regularly when filming for the local Telethon.





David works with Bob hope, Sherry Lewis, and Gene Autrey (left to right)

All of these experiences coming not though a struggle for success but a pursuit of his passion. Something he says makes life just a bit sweeter.

“You live a better life I think. Of course you make enough money to get by but it’s just more fun.” Dodge says.

David portrays Peter the apostle for Herald of Truth

Now you can find Davids name on the cover of a number of Novels. Mostly Western fantasy but hes dipped into the realm of the classic detective story too. His newest publication can be found online as an E-book, and at Frontier Texas along side the rest of his “Settling the West” series.

“I don’t do the Shoot em up stuff. the ‘if you look cross eyed at me ill kill ya’ Kind of stuff. It’s mostly how people came to the towns and what they did to settle down.” Says Dodge.

And if your a Big Country Resident you may even see a couple familiar names. Many of his stories draw from local history. Like in his most recent book in which a family stops to camp between Abilene and Fort Phantom Hill.