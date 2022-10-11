ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Not quite one week has passed since the old St. Ann’s Hospital burned down in North Abilene. New developments include a search for people who were staying in the building without permission.

St. Ann’s went up in flames Thursday night, October 6 in the 1300 block of Cypress Street.

While the Abilene Fire Department (AFD) continues to investigate the fire, KTAB/KRBC was told, ‘several non authorized individuals‘ were staying at the building when the fire was set. Now, authorities are working to identify them and talk with them to figure out if the fire was an accident, or if it was intentionally set.

In the latest update from the owners of the building, Habitat for Humanity Abilene said it still plans to build single-family detached homes in place of the original-standing hospital. Click here for more information on the future of the lot which once housed St. Ann’s.