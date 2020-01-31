Abilene Bandido member found not guilty of aggravated robbery in July 2018 incident

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The first of three Abilene Bandido bikers arrested for allegedly violently robbing a rival club member who drove through their ‘turf’ while wearing the rival club’s vest has been acquitted on all charges.

Daniel Machado was found not guilty Thursday of aggravated robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity in connection to the incident that took place in July of 2018.

Two other suspects, Justin Aldava, and Jesse Trevino, are still waiting for their day in court.