Abilene Baptist Social Ministries food bank offering new program for the elderly

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A new program at Abilene Baptist Social Ministries is aiming to provide food to the disabled and elderly.

“When we talk to a client of putting them on Gift of Grace, the tears just come running down their face,” said Janice Serrault.

Janice Serrault, the director assistant, is finally seeing her dream come true through the church food bank’s new transportation program, Gift of Grace.

“We actually deliver food to the elderly or disabled,” said Serrault.

Additionally, the Abilene Baptist Social Ministries food pantry caters to the less fortunate population right here in the Key City, where they are packing and giving away fresh produce.

“They don’t have anyone to bring them to the pantry to get food. It’s like, once in a while they might find someone with a car to bring them to the pantry,” said Serrault.

Abilene Baptist Social Ministries Food Pantry Director Yogi Christesson says the program is serving and delivering to about 25 clients right now.

“You just think that you’re going to bless them, but in return they bless you because of the gratefulness they have in their hearts,” said Christesson.

Christesson says seeing every one of their reactions is worth more than a thousand thank yous.

“You can’t wait to go deliver again so you can see them,” said Christesson.

With the Food Bank of West Central Texas continuing to provide its service, Abilene Baptist Social Ministries can expand its pantry beyond measures.

“We’ve heard about other food banks and stuff, but this one just helps get more food to the people that are hungry,” said Serrault.

Christesson and Serrault say if it wasn’t for the partnership with the Food Bank of West Central Texas, none of this would be possible.

The ministry’s clients receive assistance with food and clothing every 60 days and financial aid twice a year.