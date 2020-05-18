Abilene bar says they plan to defy governor’s orders to stay closed until Friday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A bar in Abilene says they are opening today despite the governor’s orders that bars can reopen on Friday.

A Facebook post made by The Whiskey Girl, a bar in Abilene, says they can’t go another week without income, so they are opening Monday.

City officials say they will not be enforcing any of the governor’s orders, but businesses like this run the risk of losing their licenses or being fined.

“Under advice of our attorney, the City is not enforcing any State issued order. However, these businesses receive a license from the State of Texas and therefore are at risk of losing their license or being fined for not following the Governor’s executive order,” Abilene City Manager Robert Hanna said in an email.

Governor Greg Abbott announced that certain businesses will be able to open immediately, including child care facilities, massage parlors, and youth clubs and sports facilities.

Then, on Friday, May 22, several other businesses will be able to open at 25% capacity, including bars, bowling alleys, bingo halls, zoos and aquariums, the governor said Monday.