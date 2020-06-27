Abilene bar who defied Governor’s order to close has liquor license suspended

AUSTIN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)— The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has issued an emergency order to suspend the liquor permits of an Abilene bar; The business chose to remain open, defying the governor’s executive order.

According to a press release issued by the TABC, The Whiskey Girl in Abilene defied the Governor’s executive order to shut their doors; the business was issued an emergency order for a 30-day permit suspension.

TABC agents visited 628 bars across Texas Friday night, finding just 30 bars open in violation of the governor’s executive order. After TABC agents spoke with management and provided them with the executive order, 28 bars agreed to shut their doors. Two remained open, defying the governor’s executive order including The Whiskey Girl, Abilene.

The entire TABC Press Release reads as follows:

AUSTIN — Following Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order limiting certain businesses and services as part of the state’s effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission found the vast majority of Texas bars abiding by the new rules.

“We want to thank bar owners across the state who are making great sacrifices to protect their fellow Texans,” TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said. “We know bar and restaurant owners have been suffering mightily throughout this pandemic. By taking these extraordinary steps to limit capacity and close doors, lives will be saved and we can increase the chances of successfully reopening businesses in the future.”

The businesses issued an emergency order for a 30-day permit suspension are:

The Whiskey Girl, Abilene

Outlaws Longview, Longview

TABC is committed to protecting Texans and will pursue emergency license suspensions if there are violations that are a threat to public health and safety. The agency has the authority to suspend any license that poses a continuing threat to the public welfare. The first infraction will result in a 30-day license suspension, and the second will result in a 60-day suspension.

The agency is also asking concerned citizens to report possible violations by emailing complaints@tabc.texas.gov, calling 1-888-THE-TABC, or by using the free TABC:Mobile application for Apple and Android devices.

For more information about requirements for bars and restaurants to reduce the spread of COVID-19, visit the Governor’s Open Texas Strike Force webpage at www.open.texas.gov. For more information about TABC’s efforts to assist businesses during the pandemic, visit www.tabc.texas.gov/coronavirus.