Abilene bar whose license was suspended by the TABC plans on opening again after suspension

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene bar whose license was suspended for 30 days after not following the Governor’s executive order to shut their doors says they plan on opening again after the suspension.

The Whiskey Girl in Abilene defied the Governor’s executive order to shut their doors; the business was issued an emergency order for a 30-day permit suspension.

“It makes no sense at all to me and I think that this is just the beginning I think that next week, it’s gonna be the gyms and the hair salons and it’s gonna start going back that direction if people don’t stand up now and fight for our rights to be open and make a living,” said the bar owner Coy Chew.

Coy Chew says they plan on opening again after the suspension is over.

According to the TABC, the first infraction results in a 30-day license suspension, and the second will result in a 60-day suspension.