Abilene barber continues father’s legacy one hair cut at a time

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – He may be an everyday barber but his story continues a legacy rich in history. From classic cuts to expert shaves, PAul’s Barber Shop has been a place to kick back for the last five decades.

“My dad started this business in ’67. He’s the original Paul,” Paul Edward Herrera said.

It’s no surprise that’s where this Paul spent most of his time growing up.

“I started working here as a young man sweeping,” Herrera said.

That didn’t mean he wanted to trade in the broom for the clippers.

“I remember 15,16 my dad asked me if I wanted to go to barber school and I told him I wasn’t interested, but one day I realized I wanted to be a barber,” Herrera said.

In 1982, Paul went to work right next to dear old dad and those are the memories that can’t be swept away.

“Something he worked hard for and got going and I just want to keep doing it,” Herrera said.

The original Paul was diagnosed with cancer about ten years later and passed his sheers to his son in 1994. While the view from the front window may have changed over the years, what hasn’t changed is the service and even some customers.

“Third generation, people that’s been coming here when my dad cut their hair,” Herrera said.

Paul’s story is one of many uncovered in this year’s Hispanic Heritage display at Business Mercado. Business Mercado is Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Abilene Convention Center. Admission is free.

