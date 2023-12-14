ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The venue is set, the first pitch is scheduled, and now, the Abilene Baseball team is boasting its new name, the Flying Bison.

In November, Scott Kirk announced that the team would use Walt Driggers Field for their games in partnership with McMurry University. The inaugural pitch was scheduled for May 2024, but the team had not yet chosen a name and logo.

Instead of choosing a team name privately, Abilene citizens were given the chance to vote for the Red Dogs, the Yodel Dogs, the Flying Bison, or the Space Bison. The name Flying Bison was announced on December 14 as the winner for Abilene’s newest team. During home games on Thursdays, the team will be called the ‘Blue Socks’ as a tribute to the Abilene Blue Socks.

This is not the first baseball franchise to attempt launching in Abilene, which has caused concern regarding the success of the team. Despite the fact that alcohol sales will not be allowed at the games due to McMurry University regulations, Kirk has provided assurance that this time around, things will be different.

“It’s not just giving them a beer and a hot dog. That’s where we’ll just have to concentrate more on the other part of the fan experience, rather than the fact, you know, instead of dwelling the back, oh, my gosh, we can’t sell beer here, we’re gonna, we’re gonna fail. We’re not looking at it that way. We’re going to have a great time out there. We’re going to we’re going to entertain the fans,” Kirk shared in a previous interview with BigCountryHomepage.

George Lessmeister, the team owner, shared that launching the new team in Abilene was an obvious choice.

“I had the opportunity to look at a couple of different cities when the Mid-America League started, but Abilene stood out to me for a variety of reasons. I love the size of the city and where it’s location, and the people and what they stand for, and it’s just a no-brainer for us,” Lessmeister shared.

