ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Beer Summit is just around the corner, here is what we know:

The Abilene Beer Summit is Abilene’s yearly craft beer experience.

The one-day event will feature 125 beers and over 40 breweries.

“One afternoon filled with over 125 craft beers from breweries all over the world,” says Abilene Beer Summit’s Facebook page as it describes the event. ” Last year’s event brought over 2,000 attendees sampling a variety of brews. ”

There will also be several food options and live music going on.

The event will take place in Frontier Texas. 625 N. 1st, Abilene, Texas 79601 from 2:00 p.m., to 6:00 p.m.

There are several ticket options:

GATE PASS – $40

Includes 10 beer samples with the availability to buy more at the event and complimentary sample glass. Extra Samples will be available at 5 for $5 once inside the gate.

VIP PASS – $125

VIP TICKET INCLUDES: Admission to event at 1PM, VIP tent entry, certain beers only available to VIP, food exclusive to VIP tent, VIP only swag.

OVER 21 – Non-Drinker – $10

Not drinking? Designated Driver? Great! You can still enjoy the festival music, get free water and purchase food.

UNDER 21 – FREE

Minors must be supervised at all times

you can buy your tickets online HERE or local at Market Street, Pinkie’s Liquor, or Filo Liquors.

Ticket sales end on Sept 21 at 4:00 p.m.

All of the proceeds from the event benefit New Horizons, an organization that provides a home and therapeutic services to children who suffer from emotional, behavioral, and attachment trauma due to different types of abuse.

In addition to the main event, there will be an ‘official pre-party’ the day before the event and an official after-party the day after.

The lineup for the live music consists of The Foxfire Trio, Knight Reign, and Sweet & Wild on a VIP exclusive.

