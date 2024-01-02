ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With the new year comes new opportunities, new experiences, new plans, and of course new weather forecasts. We’re dealing with some rain as we start the week, but we should have a break from the rain in the middle of the first week of 2024.

We have the pleasure of welcoming our first rainfall for the 2024 year on just the second day of the year. New rainfall amounts are expected to be in between a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch (0.1-0.25 inches) Tuesday.

Showers should taper off around 9:00 or 10:00 Tuesday night, leaving the Big Country with wet roads and muggy conditions thanks to cloudy skies overnight.

The next couple of days will be fairly dry and warmer as well, but rainfall potential will soon return to the area by Thursday evening through early Friday morning ahead of the next cold front.

Dry and warmer weather is expected for this weekend. Temperatures will creep back into the 60s with plenty of sunshine for most areas by Sunday afternoon.

Another upper-level storm system is expected to deepen over the southwestern US into

Sunday night. Here is a look at that system Sunday night into Monday morning:

Models are in fairly good agreement concerning the track and timing of this system, with the upper low tracking across far northern portions of the forecast area on Monday.

This system will bring another chance of precipitation Sunday night into Monday, primarily for northern and eastern portions of the forecast area. Rain chances are being kept low for now, given how far out this system is.

There is no wintry mix forecasted for the area with that system to start next week, but BCH meteorologists will keep our eyes on this especially with snow potential to the west in New Mexico.