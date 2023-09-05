BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It’s September. The autumn equinox is set for the 23rd of this month. We’re ready for much cooler temperatures. Luckily, our meteorologists have been forecasting the chance for some isolated showers and storms for Tuesday, specifically in the evening.

We could use a good wash out due to the very hot and dry conditions we have been dealing with. However, overall rainfall amounts will be fairly low except in areas that will see stronger storms.

Not everyone in the Big Country will see rainfall this Tuesday evening, though. High resolution models show the storms developing in northern portions of the area with a cluster of storms forming north of I-20.

Below is a look at the severe weather outlook for Tuesday evening:

The best chance for storm development will be in the marginal risk zone. That includes northern Nolan County into Taylor, Scurry, Fisher, Jones, northwestern Shackelford, Stonewall, Haskell, most of Throckmorton, Knox, and King counties.

Storms are expected to start to develop around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, and continue until around midnight. Some areas could see showers past midnight if those storms hold up through the night.

Should these storms get going, the main concern will be microbursts, and the potential for wind gusts approaching 60 miles per hour with the stronger storms. Dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning will also be a concern.

While coverage is expected to be limited, the broken line of isolated storms could make it into more of our eastern counties before dissipating.

The possibility for isolated to scattered showers and storms continue for Wednesday, as well. High resolution models show remnant boundaries from Tuesday night’s storms merging with an upper level boundary resulting in another chance for rain.

Make sure you have a way to receive warnings and updates if you are in the marginal risk zone this evening. KTAB and KRBC meteorologists will update you as storms begin to develop.