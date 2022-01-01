Abilene begins the new year with major road construction on Buffalo Gap Road

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will begin major road construction on Buffalo Gap Road, beginning Monday, January 3, and isn’t expected to be completed until the Summer of 2024.

The City of Abilene says a 1.27 miles stretch of road from Danville Drive to near Chimney Rock Road will be improved in this construction project.

Expected improvements include:

Widening the roadway between the Winters Freeway and Rebecca Lane, to increase capacity

Adding sidewalks, to enhance pedestrian mobility and safety

Adding a raised center median, which aims to increase control access and improve turning safety

Adding a continuous left-turn lane and sidewalks at the five-lane section between Country-Side Drive and Bettes Lane, to enhance pedestrian mobility and safety

TxDOT and the City of Abilene says the project has a budget of $23,883,729.94, and is expected to be completed by Summer 2024.

For questions or concerns, call TxDOT at (325) 690-9821.