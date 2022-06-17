ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As any parent can tell you, juggling a full-time job and a handful of kids can be quite the task in and of itself. But for a certain pair of Abilene moms, they juggle jobs, kids, a summer horse camp and lessons, as well as their new storefront boutique.

It was last December when KTAB/KRBC first introduced you to Jennifer Clark, who spent her days cleaning houses and began fulfilling her lifelong dream of teaching kids to ride horses.

Now, along with her best friend Breanna Demas, they are fulfilling another goal of theirs: Opening a storefront boutique.

“We have a lot of fun, and some days we don’t talk as much as others because we probably get on each others nerves,” Clark said. “But at the end of the day, we’re doing what we love to do with people we love to be around.”

Demas said she has always had trouble finding good clothes for her two young sons, and has been selling children’s clothes online in hopes of easing that burden on other parents in a similar situation.

Clark, on the other hand, focused primarily on selling women’s clothing online, trying to find that perfect balance of glitz and glam with her western flair.

Demas and Clark’s first opened The Shop just two weeks ago. The Shop is a double whammy- on one side it’s Demas’ Two Little Thorns and Clark’s Buckin’ Chicks Boutique on the other.

Located just a few minutes from their homes and the barn they host their riding lessons and horse camps at, both Demas and Clark said it was the perfect storm. They quickly jumped on the opportunity to rent the space, which had been vacant for seven years.

However, it isn’t an easy task hosting kid’s camps, riding lessons, other jobs and leaving enough time in the day to spend with their families.

“It makes it worth it. It makes you want to do it,” explained Demas. “You know, it’s not something that we’re like, ‘oh, here we go again another day of this.’ You know, it’s just enjoyable.”

To balance that time out, Clark said her older kids help out around the store. For Demas, they have a separate room where her two young boys can play while they are working.

The Shop is located at 4126 North Clack Street in Abilene, just down the road from the Texas Department of Transportation offices. They are open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturdays from until 5:00 in the evening.

For riding lessons and more information on their summer horse camps, click here to visit their Facebook page.