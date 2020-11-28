Abilene Black Friday shoppers changing approach for pandemic

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- When you think about Black Friday you typically think of door busting deals, long lines, and people waiting outside stores all night. As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in the Key City, this local shopper Hailie Marsh says her family is placing more of an emphasis on online shopping this year.

“It’s really nice to be able to look on your phone and look at the deals instead of having to you know, run to each store and figure out what you’re gonna get,” said Marsh.

There are plenty of people who are not fans online shopping, but also do not like long lines or large crowds.

“I was here visiting my brother and thought we would just kind of get out and look. If there had been big crowds or something, we won’t fight a crowd,” said Abilene native Deeann Knight.

“I don’t like online shopping. I’d rather be in person. Be there, go and look, and so we’re just doing some pre-Christmas shopping,” said Abilene resident Darrel Knight.

For many, Black Friday is the perfect time to pick up Christmas gifts for their loved ones. Due to the pandemic, some families feel a sense of urgency to get their Christmas shopping done early.

“We’re just shopping for family. Trying to get Christmas gifts, so that way we can have it a little earlier,” said Abilene resident Chloe Cockrell.

“We definitely wanted to get Christmas done a little earlier than normal this year. We just wanted to make sure like if anything did happen, and we do need to shut down for everyone’s safety, we’d have everything done so we can still have as close to a normal Christmas as possible,” said Abilene resident Cameo White.

White says the pandemic has been difficult on her as a college student in more ways than one, and she is happy to have the opportunity to plan ahead.

“It’s really hard on the students trying to get presents for their parents, and they’re doing a lot more online shopping just because they want to feel safer. They don’t want to go home and cause anything with their families,” said White.

The pandemic has made it tough on people all around the world, and in some cases families might not have the financial stability to celebrate this holiday season.

“It’s hard because we don’t have a lot of money this year as we would like to. We’re very penny pinching. I do feel like a lot of families are having a hard time getting things that they want to get for their families this year,” said Marsh.