Abilene blood center has ‘critical shortage’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene blood bank is in critical need of type O blood.

A spokesperson from Hendrick Regional Blood Center says, “We are officially in a critical type O blood shortage. Because the nation is also facing this shortage, it’s even more vital that we get donors to give. ”

Hendrick Regional Blood Center Center has two locations in town – one at Hendrick Medical Plaza and one at 1150 North 18th Street.

Hours of operation and more information on the blood centers can be found on their website.