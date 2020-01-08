Live Now
President Trump addresses nation after Iran strikes

DISH

Abilene blood center has ‘critical shortage’

News
Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene blood bank is in critical need of type O blood.

A spokesperson from Hendrick Regional Blood Center says, “We are officially in a critical type O blood shortage. Because the nation is also facing this shortage, it’s even more vital that we get donors to give. ”

Hendrick Regional Blood Center Center has two locations in town  – one at Hendrick Medical Plaza and one at 1150 North 18th Street.

Hours of operation and more information on the blood centers can be found on their website

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News