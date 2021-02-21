Abilene boil notice lifted; many still without water

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Many residents in Taylor County are still without water, or now with reduced output of water.

“It’s been stressful,” said Tuscola mother of four, Mia Coelho-Barnes.

Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams says Abilene used an alarming amount of water on Saturday.

“We could lose our whole system,” said Williams. “36 million gallons, that’s how much water was in our system distributed yesterday, which exceeds any summer day we had last year, that’s a lot of water.”

The City of Abilene had to reduce the output of whole sale users, such as surrounding small towns, to 35 percent capacity.

“We give water to Steam Boat Mountain and then Tuscola, so that’s why some residents aren’t seeing water today,” said Mayor Williams.

Coelho-Barnes says the extreme water usage is hurting small towns like hers.

“I get it, people were in a mad dash to was clothes, do laundry, wash dishes, all the restaurants seem to be open, but the citizens in the smaller towns, we can’t even wash our clothes or bathe our kids,” said Coelho-Barnes.

Mayor Williams has been trying to find ways for Abilene to conserve water.

“Mayor Williams actually showed up in person and asked us to voluntarily shut down,” said Eric Emerson, owner of Super Suds Car Wash.

Emerson said it was an easy ‘yes’ to shut down.

“We’re locally and family owned so we want to do what we can to help the community, so we were happy to close for the day, we still have people vacuuming,” said Emerson.

City Manager Robert Hanna stated that several pallets of water would be airlifted by the National Guard to Abilene for residents who still do not have water in their faucets or other circumstances.

That water was delivered tonight at 6:30 pm at Abilene Aero.

If you are in need of water, contact the city at 325.721.4948 or 325.721.6074 for help.