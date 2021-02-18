Abilene boil notice: When do I have to boil my water?

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Now that water service has been restored and a boil water notice has been issued for the City of Abilene, many are wondering what they do and don’t have to boil.

City officials say to ensure the destruction of harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice should be boiled and cooled before consuming, including water for your pets to drink.

If you are making ice or filling a filtered pitcher, that water needs to be boiled first, too.

You should also boil and cool water before using it to wash your hands or brush your teeth.

This means bringing the water to a vigorous boil and letting it boil for two minutes.

You do NOT need to boil water before bathing (but don’t ingest that water), doing laundry, or running your dishwasher with a rinse temperature of 150.