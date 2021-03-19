Abilene bomb squad responds to Baylor Co. standoff after 18-wheeler chase

BAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department’s Bomb Squad responded to a standoff in Baylor County Friday afternoon.

According to Abilene police, the Bomb Squad is assisting the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) in a standoff following a pursuit of an 18-wheeler through multiple counties.

According to officials , the driver of the 18-wheeler said he had a bomb.

The suspect was taken into custody at about 4 p.m.

The 18-wheeler led law enforcement on a chase through multuple counties, starting in Jack County and ending on Highway 114 between Olney and Seymour in Baylor County.

The chase reached speeds of more than 100 mph, officials said.

For the latest on this developing story, click here to visit our sister station’s website.