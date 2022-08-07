ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Big Country’s generosity is no secret, from both the younger and the older. For one Abilene boy, his passion for giving back began with a red tabletop lemonade stand.

At six-and-a-half years old, an important distinction, Knox Dennis set up in front of his parents’ boutique, Magnolia and Oaks, off of Cypress and 2nd Street in Downtown Abilene. Knox’s ingredients: A small red tent, a two-sided ice chest, one large dispenser of ice cold lemonade and a smile.

A tall vase sat at the corner of his stand, with a flyer underneath for Stick Horses and Capes. It’s a local non profit that caught his attention, and now he wants to make every glass of lemonade count as one small donation.

Stick Horses and Capes was started by the Pinkston family after they lost their son, Hollis Hayes Pinkston. It’s a pain no parent should have to endure, they saw the support from friends and family bring them together even more after burying their son.

The family began Stick Horses and Capes to provide financial assistance to other families going through the same heartbreak they did, and Knox was all in.

“It’s a good thing,” Knox said. “They help support families and I like it.”

Chase Dennis, Knox’s father, told KTAB/KRBC it’s a passion for helping they have that they want to instill in their children, too. At Magnolia and Oak, the Dennis family said they give back as much as possible. Whether it be a monetary donation or selling items supporting anti-bullying, or even cancer research and donating clothes to those in need.

Knox said wants to set up his red lemonade stand on the first Saturday of every month to help raise as much money as possible before Stick Horses and Capes’ 4th Annual Clay Shoot Fundraiser in September.