Abilene boy spreads holiday cheer with Christmas inflatables

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Landon Fulmer, 9, unwrapped his passion project Monday afternoon, as he unpacked, arranged, and assembled his collection of Christmas-themed inflatables.

Fulmer says his fascination with the inflatables started as a toddler, and six years ago his family encouraged his interest by getting a new inflatable or two every year. Since then, his love of the lawn decorations has ballooned, his collection now standing at 20 inflatables total.

“Just seeing people slow down watching them makes my heart happy,” said Fulmer.

Landon’s grandmother, Stacy Hammack, says as her grandson’s collection grows, she is already thinking of spatial solutions for hosting the inflatables.

“He likes to add a couple each year and keep adding to them ’til he’s grown, so maybe we’ll put them on the side of the house over here,” said Hammack.

Fulmer arranges all his inflatables, blows them up, and stakes them down. He says its a labor of love, all worth doing to spread holiday smiles.

“It feels really good to spread Christmas joy,” said Fulmer.