ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s 100° streak came to an end Monday! After 22 consecutive days of temperatures at or higher than 100°, a cold front is expected to bring us down to the 90s. The last day we were in double digits was Saturday, July 22.

A cold front moved through the area earlier Monday, making for a couple of more comfortable nights expected ahead with overnight lows in the upper 60s low 70s Monday and Tuesday nights.

With highs Tuesday expected to be similar to Monday’s, this is the brief relief from the extreme heat we have been waiting for. Unfortunately, triple digits will bounce back by Wednesday, so enjoy it while you can!

The question still remains is when exactly we will begin to cool down and stop having triple digit temperatures. What we do know is that the fall season is slowly but surely approaching.

As of now, the best time frame that a cool down could possibly happen is the last week of August into the first week of September.

Below is the three-to-four-week temperature outlook:

As seen above, the Big Country region is expected to have slightly above normal temperatures. For instance, the average temperature in Abilene last September was 80.3°, according to climate data from the National Weather Service. There were still warm days with an average high of 92.5° for the month.

We can expect similar conditions to start this September. If this outlook holds true, the area of cold air in the Midwest seems to be part of a potential artic front that just may continue to push down into the southern states and begin to cool us down by mid-September.

The Farmers’ Almanac released its latest winter prediction; it’s been publishing forecasts for more than 200 years and this year, it predicts an unseasonably cold and stormy winter for Texas.

The latest news regarding the El Niño conditions are anticipated to continue through the Northern Hemisphere winter with a greater than 95% chance December through February.

That means the predicted El Niño conditions should result in enhanced chances for above-normal temperatures across the northern US and normal to below normal temperatures across the southern US.

As for rain chances, El Niño conditions should favor above-normal precipitation across the southern US and below-normal precipitation across the northern US.

The Farmers’ Almanac prediction lines up with the forecasted El Nino conditions and the outlooks as well.

Below are the seasonal outlooks for November through January:

All of the southern states are expected to be around seasonal temperatures. Most of the Lone Star State is leaning towards above normal precipitation chances to wrap up the year and to begin 2024.

It is too early to tell what type of precipitation we will get here in the Big Country. It could be rain, sleet, or snow. Regardless, this winter could get a bit messy.