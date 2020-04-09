Abilene brewery aims to produce hand sanitizer

ABILENE, Texas – Sockdolager Brewing Company is gathering resources to produce hand sanitizer for agencies such as Dyess Air Force Base, Abilene hospitals and City of Abilene personnel.

James Bridwell, co-owner of Sockdolager Brewing Company, says he and his fellow owners have explored producing the sanitizer within the last week in order to meet growing demand for the quickly-diminishing resource.

Bridwell also says with the brewery’s equipment and recipe guidelines from federal agencies, it’d only take about 24 hours to produce the hand sanitizer; however, the brewers are in need of just one scarce resource to complete their cleanly mission.

“Food-grade ethanol, as you can imagine it’s in high demand right now,” said Bridwell.

Bridwell says the business is searching for providers who can supply them with as many as thousands of gallons of the food-grade ethanol before production can begin.

“We just want to give [the hand sanitizer] to those who really need it,” Bridwell.