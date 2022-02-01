ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Big Country schools are preparing for a hard winter freeze coming in later this week.

Abilene, Brownwood and Wylie Independent School Districts are using last year’s freeze, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, to help prepare themselves, their faculty, their students and parents for the upcoming freezing weather.

“Since winter started, we’ve been preparing our administrators every week to visit with their staff if we were to have a late start or no school at all,” Wylie ISD Assistant Superintendent Craig Bessent said.

Wylie ISD has also used that time to purchase new generators used at their farm and transportation center to help keep the school and buses functional in case of power outages.

Abilene ISD Assistant Superintendent Scott McLean said the decision to cancel or delay school is more impactful than just students missing classes.

“You’ve impacted a lot of families, you’ve impacted a lot of kids in terms of number of kids that count on the schools in order to get a meal,” McLean said.

McLean said the school will begin making those decisions beginning Wednesday afternoon.

“Those things will be starting as early as tomorrow afternoon, depending on when the timing of this front or when weather conditions start deteriorating,” McLean said. “Again, based upon conditions at the time, forecasts, it can be made again with the consideration of getting parents notice, advanced notice, it could be made tomorrow evening or it could warrant waiting because conditions may not justify cancelling or delaying at that time.”

Down in Brownwood, they are preparing their roads early, divvying up the work by region along the main corridors, as well as looking ahead at trying to get the kids home safely if the weather hits sooner than expected.

“You may can get them here, but what does that look like five or six hours when you have to turn around and get them back home?” Brownwood ISD Director of Human Resources Doug Bonsal said.

Bonsal said Brownwood ISD is contracting with the city’s transportation department, trying to make it more accessible for parents to pick up their children at school if bad weather hits or have ways to get the kids home safely.

All three of Abilene, Brownwood and Wylie ISDs emphasized they will be in contact with parents and faculty as soon as possible, whether that is via social media, call or text alerts or updates through the local news.