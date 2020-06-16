Abilene business changes production to honor Big Country graduating seniors

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Nikolas Treider’s business is all about attracting attention.

“We primarily do vehicle wraps and things of that nature,” said Treider.

Since the pandemic, however, Treider’s focus has shifted from cars to graduating seniors.

“I wanted to be able to give back,” said Treider. “I wanted to take time to do signs and banners just to put a spotlight on these seniors.”

Treider says this was a special project for him because his sister is a graduating senior this year.

“When you see them get cut short of [all those special activities], you can definitely see the kind of toll it takes on them,” said Treider.

To get the full project done, however, Treider had to enlist the help of Showtime Signs and Designs owner Bradley Poor, who was more than willing to help.

“He’s got the basic fonts that he can type in and brings it to me and I’ll go into Photoshop and do the Polaroid look, and flex the photo, and do the drop shadowing and all that stuff,” said Poor.

While the results have been good all around, Treider says there’s a bigger part to this project that will impact these seniors after they officially cross the stage.

“For me, to give back is what I really wanted,” said Treider.

Treider says he’s donating 10% of his profits to a fund that will be given away to a local senior in July.

“I want that to be the biggest part of this, to get that scholarship as high as we can get it,” said Treider. “If one student from a local school has bought one, that whole entire graduating class is eligible.”

While Nikolas Treider says it’s about giving back, he also hopes the scholarship serves as a reminder to those seniors that the city is behind them.

Those who still want to purchase a sign or enter themselves into the contest can do so on the MKT Wraps Facebook page.

A drawing for the scholarship, which currently sits at $500, will be held on July 15.