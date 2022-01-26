ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — During this pandemic we may have experienced a loss, whether it be a grandparent or close friend. But what if you could give an item to those grieving that they can physically hold on to, honoring the life of a loved one? That’s what one Abilene boutique has to offer.

With each needle, thread, and the foot push on a sewing machine, the owners of Brass and Classy Boutique spend their day sewing and making alterations.

“I like it, I really like it. This is the first job I’ve had where I like coming to work,” says co-owner Raymond Monroe.

They’re making things from clothes to jewelry, accessories, and even sentimental teddy bears.

These teddy bears says are made from the clothes of loved ones who’ve passed away.

“A lady came, and she had some shirts of her husband and she wanted to know if I could make the teddy bear. And so, I found a pattern and I made her some teddy bears,” Louise McGlotten says.

McGlotten says she’s been sewing since she was a little girl.

“One lady had several of them made and she sat down in the floor, and she just hugged the teddy bear,” McGlotten says.

Crafting her technique, she can create these bears in less than 30 minutes.

“Take the shirt apart, you know to make the fabric and then you make a teddy bear out of it. And I love doing these,” she says.

Her skills are heavily on display around the store, and she’s even trying to pass them along, teaching her co-owner, Monroe.

“I always wanted to learn how to sew,” Monroe says.

With the help of his partner, that’s exactly what he does, customizing clothes along with McGlotten.

Since the pandemic, more people have been requesting the specially-made bears to creating a special bond with those they have lost.