Abilene business emphasizes importance of shopping locally

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The busiest shopping weekend of the year is approaching with Black Friday and Cyber Monday and the Abilene Chamber of Commerce is urging the community to participate in Shop Small Business Saturday.

James Sutton, with Circle H, has been butchering meat in Abilene for 37 years.

“I went shopping with my mother one day and the guy in the meat market came out and spoke to me, and just talked to me like he knew me, and I was probably only 5 years old, and I knew right then what my calling would be,” said Sutton.

So, when the born-and-raised Abilene local heard that Circle H was opening, he jumped at the chance.

“I had the opportunity to come and be a part of it, I didn’t hesitate,” said Sutton.

“This was my first time,” said Paige Bohannon, Abilene local shopper.

Bohannon says for this Thanksgiving her family wanted to shop locally.

“We thought we would do something special and do local, so we came and got some really nice steaks,” said Bohannon.

She says now more than ever the community needs to support small businesses.

“Support our local economy right now, especially because we need this support right now to take care of our community and support everyone through this craziness,” said Bohannon.

One of the reasons Sutton says he decided to work at Circle H was because the store focuses on supporting other small businesses.

“The localness is something I’ve always been big on. We have local coffee, and our hot sauces are local,” said Sutton.

Something Paige noticed when she walked in.

“We just decided to come in and check it out, first time in here, didn’t realize there was so much stuff, and decided to make the purchase here instead of going to a grocery store,” said Bohannon.