Abilene business gives employee the gift of color

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – Keifer Cokonougher sees the world around him a little differently than many others do. His reds, greens and browns look the same. And blues and purples, well there’s no difference, something he figured out as kid.

“We were at a park with my friend, we were playing, and I asked my mother, ‘Mom, why is Nathanial green, why is my friend green?'” he said.

But is hasn’t held him back. In fact, he’s a videographer, taking promotional videos for his job.

“I don’t think I remember knowing from the beginning, I think it was something that came out after we hired him,” Co-owner of JM4 Tactical, Shawndalyn Myers said.

After finding out, she said she made a plan to do something about it.

“Not being able to see colors, I just couldn’t imagine my child or myself or anybody go through that,” she said.

Purchasing specially-made glasses online, she decided to surprise Keifer with color for the first time.

“I saw blue and purple, and I was able to differentiate between those colors for the first time and it was just…” he said.

“Something that was going to be very emotional for him,” Myers said.

Keifer says it’s like going to kindergarten again, learning and experiencing new colors one day at a time.

“I have to watch it while driving, I’ll see something that to me is a new color and I’ll be like, ‘What on earth is that?’ and I have to make sure I keep my eye on the road,” he said.

Keifer says he probably would have gone his whole life seeing dull colors if it wasn’t for his generous employers.