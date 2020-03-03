Abilene business hosts grand reopening after 2019 tornado

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Parts of Abilene are still recovering from last May’s tornado, but one business said welcome back in a big way.

Big Tex Trailers in North Abilene held a grand reopening Monday.

The local business is up and running at 100 percent after recovering from the tornado that nearly destroyed the business almost a year ago.

“Oh, it’s awesome. Good to see the people out here. You know, get everything back out, get our name back out there, that we’re up and running and going and going strong,” says Rod Harrell, Regional Manager, Big Tex Trailers.

Homes in North and West Abilene along with numerous businesses have also been returning to more normal status.