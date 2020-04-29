Abilene business meets high demand for medical scrubs with curbside service

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB)-Abilene Uniform Center has been a one-stop-shop for health care workers, housekeepers and janitorial staff for over 40 years, but as the fear of COVID-19 set in mid-March, owner Robert Bails was forced to shut his doors for two weeks. Then, Bails quickly realized his business has never been more important.

“There was just a demand,” said Bails.”We were getting phone calls on when we were going to open–this, that and the other. We thought, ‘Well, we at least got to do something to get these uniforms for people who need them without putting ourselves at a tremendous risk.'”

Abilene Uniform now offers curbside service to its customers. Bails said as health care workers are doubling shifts, they are also doubling their wardrobe.

“Most of the hospitals have scooped in and scooped up unisex scrubs the cheapest, you know the cheapest of the line,” said Bails.

As Gov. Abbott is re-opening dental offices this Friday, hygienists such as Jeannifer Whitaker are gearing up to serve patients once again.

“I am buying some black scrub tops and pants for my dental office that’s about to reopen,” said Whitaker. “Honestly, it’s a good feeling, good feeling to get up in the morning and go help people.”