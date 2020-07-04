Abilene business owners respond to governor’s latest executive orders

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) The govenor’s mandate requiring Texans to wear masks in public went into effect at noon Friday, July 3.

“Doctors say the very best thing we can do to is for people to wear face masks,” says Govenor Greg Abbott.

The owner of Monk’s Coffee Shop in downtown Abilene says they are asking customers to follow the order.

“We’re just trying to do what we can to make sure we’e keeping each other safe, regardless of how we may feel personally. We posted signs at the door and at the registar infroming people about the new executive order just incase they didnt know and to remind those that do who do no but are maybe not in the habbit of not wearing masks,” says Allison Carroll, the owner of Monks.

The owner over at Casa Authentique says she’s allowing her customers to do what makes them feel comfortable,

“We do let them know when they come in that we have professionals that sanitize our store. They spray the clothes and everything so we want them to be comfortable but we also want them to do what they’re comforatble with. If they want us to wear ours then we do,” says Yanell Rieder, the onwer of Casa Authentic.

“I wish I had that problem that there was so many people in here but, this virus has affected everybody. Every small buisness owener is nervous,” says Rieder.

Both owners say they are doing what they can to help prevent another shutdown.