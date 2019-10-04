Abilene business wins award for dedication to employees with disabilities

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Stor & Lok received an award from the Governor’s office for its outstanding dedication to employees with disabilities, particularly for employing disabled veterans.

The company won the “small business” category of the Lex Frieden Employment Awards which are determined by the Office of the Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities. Other category winners include HEB (San Antonio) and two multi-million dollar Chikfila’s in North Texas.

Rhonda Cates is the manager of Stor & Lok and says the award is validation that the way the company has been operating for more than 30 years is the right way.

“When someone comes in that has served in the military that’s a win win for us because we get someone that knows about honor,” said Cates.

The company, according to Cates, strives to accommodate the needs of its veteran employees, whether that be moving schedules around for visits to the Veterans Affairs office or purchasing equipment to increase the mobility of workers.

“We’re small enough that really we’re family here,” said Cates.

Steven Byard is a disabled veteran that has worked at Stor & Lok for six years. He says the Abilene community is especially welcoming to veterans, but even so encourages others to employ veterans like him.

“Disabled veterans and veterans in general have a lot to offer,” said Byard.