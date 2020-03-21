1  of  47
Closings and Delays
Abilene ISD Aldersgate Abilene All Texas schools Baird ISD Bangs ISD Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breckenridge ISD Brookesmith ISD Brownwood ISD Catholic churches in the Diocese of San Angelo Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco Cisco ISD Coleman ISD Early ISD Eastland ISD Elmcrest Baptist Church Eula ISD Gorman ISD Hardin Simmons University Hermleigh ISD Howard Payne University Jim Ned CISD Kenley School Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD McMurry University Moran ISD Panther Creek CISD Premier High School Ranger ISD Ready Steps Preschool Ministries Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Rotan ISD Santa Anna ISD Southern Hills Church of Christ St. John's Lutheran Church - Winters Stamford Baptist Church TLCA Abilene Trent ISD TSTC - All Campuses Westbrook ISD Winters ISD Wylie ISD Zephyr ISD

Abilene businesses adapting during coronavirus pandemic

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) — As Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order goes into effect limiting social gathering to 10 and prohibiting eating and drinking at restaurants, Abilene restaurants are being forced to transform their approaches to maintain business.   

Abilene’s own The Local is doing something they’re not known for.

“Well we’ve switched to to-go’s and deliveries,” General Manager Gabe Stockes said.  

Stockes said they also took a look at the portion size.   

“We realized it’s not about individual tacos so much, it’s more about the whole enchilada, pun intended, because we’re doing enchilada family styles, menus that can feed whole families now,” he said.

Across town at the Taylor County Tap House, owner Josh Robinson is also doing his best to repurpose workers, rather than lay them off.

“So front house waiters and waitresses are going to be running delivery orders and our kitchen staff will be working around the clock to get people fed,” he said.  

Manager Shane Potter said Potter’s Pizza hasn’t been as fortunate, and out of his 25 staff members, he’s already had to enforce position cut backs.   

“We’re lucky with most of them, not all of them,” he said. “We have about 8 or so that I told them we’re not going to be able to work for a couple of weeks unless we’re busier than expected.”   

But Potter said he’s doing his best to use the employees in various areas.   

“With us just going down to carryout and delivery, we won’t have near the dishes, we won’t have near the other work that needs done,” he said. “So, we have several servers that are going to be transitioning to delivery drivers and helping in the kitchen.”  

With no exact end in sight for these executive orders, all three businesses just hope they adapt as best as they can during this confusing time. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News