Abilene businesses adapting during coronavirus pandemic

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) — As Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order goes into effect limiting social gathering to 10 and prohibiting eating and drinking at restaurants, Abilene restaurants are being forced to transform their approaches to maintain business.

Abilene’s own The Local is doing something they’re not known for.

“Well we’ve switched to to-go’s and deliveries,” General Manager Gabe Stockes said.

Stockes said they also took a look at the portion size.

“We realized it’s not about individual tacos so much, it’s more about the whole enchilada, pun intended, because we’re doing enchilada family styles, menus that can feed whole families now,” he said.

Across town at the Taylor County Tap House, owner Josh Robinson is also doing his best to repurpose workers, rather than lay them off.

“So front house waiters and waitresses are going to be running delivery orders and our kitchen staff will be working around the clock to get people fed,” he said.

Manager Shane Potter said Potter’s Pizza hasn’t been as fortunate, and out of his 25 staff members, he’s already had to enforce position cut backs.

“We’re lucky with most of them, not all of them,” he said. “We have about 8 or so that I told them we’re not going to be able to work for a couple of weeks unless we’re busier than expected.”

But Potter said he’s doing his best to use the employees in various areas.

“With us just going down to carryout and delivery, we won’t have near the dishes, we won’t have near the other work that needs done,” he said. “So, we have several servers that are going to be transitioning to delivery drivers and helping in the kitchen.”

With no exact end in sight for these executive orders, all three businesses just hope they adapt as best as they can during this confusing time.