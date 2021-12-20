Abilene businesses creating crafty Christmas presents

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Handmade gifts are bringing smiles to many faces in the Big Country this year.

“Holidays are always my biggest seller, Christmas is my best,” Ashley Wetsel, with YaYa’s Best Creations says.

Wetsel has been running her business for 14 years, starting with selling handmade hair bows, evolving to custom t-shirts, blankets and more. During busy seasons like the holidays, there’s one thing that keeps her going.

“I had customers film people opening them and that’s why I do it,” Wetsel said.

Kristal Ohliger, with Lilee Mae Creations also gets pretty busy this time of year.



“We sell lots of tumblers, a lot of decorative towels for the holiday,” Ohliger said.

She also hand makes these items and says this time of year is hard, but rewarding for her.



“It is worth it, the creative process to get to do stuff that I enjoy doing and people appreciating it and letting me just take charge of it and do it however I want to do it and they’re happy,” Ohliger said.

Both Ohliger and Wetsel said seeing their products make spirits bright makes the busy season worth the efforts.