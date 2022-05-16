ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hardin-Simmons University (HSU) graduate, Brooklyn Hill was in San Antonio last week riding Bird scooters, telling her friend she wished they would come to Abilene. Luckily enough for her and a few local businesses, that wish came true.

“We could literally just Bird to Monk’s,” Hill said. “That would be so much easier, and so, on my way to Monks this morning, there’s birds out.”

This time around, the company reached out to the city first, complied with city code and got a permit. Now, Bird is operating like a normal business in the Key City.

Director of Emerging Businesses for the Abilene Industrial Foundation, Brent Schroeder said, “I think we found out, when the public did, that they were coming back.”

From a downtown business perspective, Owner of The Local, Justin Russell, said he’s optimistic about the return of the Bird.

“The ability to go from the north side to the south side, without having to get in your car and find parking,” Russell explained. “It allows people to access that lot that’s behind The Local and use that to their advantage.”

Across the street at Monks Coffee Shop, Owner Allison Carroll, said she is also looking at the motorized scooters as an opportunity for business.

“For the businesses downtown and the vibe that we have going on in downtown in general, it’s a really positive thing,” Carroll said. “Back when we had birds a while ago, when they first came here, it really added a sense of fun and liveliness.”

Unfortunately, it was those past experiences with Bird that raised concerns this time around.

“To make sure that everybody stays safe, and as a business owner, we do appreciate that people put some thought behind where we leave the scooters,” Carroll said.

Schroeder said despite that, he’s hopeful for the future of Downtown Abilene.

“Whatever encourages mobility and people getting out and patronizing our downtown businesses, we encourage that,” Schroeder added.

